Will contest assembly polls: Walse-Patil

Nationalist Congress Party leader Dilip Walse-Patil has clarified that his daughter is not willing to contest the upcoming assembly polls, leaving him with no choice but to run for the polls himself. He was speaking at a gathering in Manchar on Sunday. Walse Patil said he was supported by people as an MLA for the past 30-35 years. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“The Maharashtra assembly election is approaching, and we must contest the assembly election with great strength and courage. We will definitely win. My daughter is not at all ready to contest the election, so I will contest the polls,” said Walse-Patil, a minister in the state cabinet.

Walse Patil said he was supported by people as an MLA for the past 30-35 years.

“You nurtured me as an MLA and sent me to the assembly. We have resolved many agricultural issues. Some water issues have also been resolved. Certainly, some issues remain. We have also addressed the electricity issues. For the next five years, I will work day and night. We need to make efforts to carry forward with our work. I request all of you to help in this regard. Many people malign us and spread falsehoods. They say various things. However, I will not respond to any of their statements today. When the time comes, I will answer and reveal the facts,” he said.