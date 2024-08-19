 Will contest assembly polls: Walse-Patil - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will contest assembly polls: Walse-Patil

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 19, 2024 09:32 AM IST

NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil will run in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls as his daughter is not willing to contest. He aims to continue his efforts for the constituency.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Dilip Walse-Patil has clarified that his daughter is not willing to contest the upcoming assembly polls, leaving him with no choice but to run for the polls himself. He was speaking at a gathering in Manchar on Sunday.

Walse Patil said he was supported by people as an MLA for the past 30-35 years. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Walse Patil said he was supported by people as an MLA for the past 30-35 years. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“The Maharashtra assembly election is approaching, and we must contest the assembly election with great strength and courage. We will definitely win. My daughter is not at all ready to contest the election, so I will contest the polls,” said Walse-Patil, a minister in the state cabinet.

Walse Patil said he was supported by people as an MLA for the past 30-35 years.

“You nurtured me as an MLA and sent me to the assembly. We have resolved many agricultural issues. Some water issues have also been resolved. Certainly, some issues remain. We have also addressed the electricity issues. For the next five years, I will work day and night. We need to make efforts to carry forward with our work. I request all of you to help in this regard. Many people malign us and spread falsehoods. They say various things. However, I will not respond to any of their statements today. When the time comes, I will answer and reveal the facts,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Will contest assembly polls: Walse-Patil
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On