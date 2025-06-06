Will develop riverfront project to be best in country: Pune civic chief

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday directed officials to develop the city’s riverfront project into an iconic, world-class initiative, aiming to make it the best in the country. The civic chief visited the ongoing project near Bund Garden on the occasion of World Environment Day and participated in a tree plantation drive. (HT FILE)

The civic chief visited the ongoing project near Bund Garden on the occasion of World Environment Day and participated in a tree plantation drive.

“I have seen riverfronts in several foreign countries, and we are working in the same direction. With greater effort, our project has the potential to surpass even the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad,” he said.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, incharge, riverfront project said that construction is underway along a 9-km stretch — from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden (3.7km) and Bund Garden to Mundhwa Bridge (5.3km). “Sections from Sadalbaba to Ganesh Ghat (300 metres) and at Koregaon Park (800 metres) have been completed. We are also replacing invasive tree species with native ones along the riverbank,” he said.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP aid, “To mark World Environment Day, PMC planted 1,250 trees, each between 10 and 15 feet tall. Of these, 850 were planted on forest land, 150 at Yerawada Jail, and 250 along the riverfront project.”