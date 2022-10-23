Will take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has accepted Congress leaders’ invite saying he will participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra currently undertaken by Rahul Gandhi, when it enters Maharashtra on November 7. The Congress campaign is aimed at bringing harmony in society and the yatra also marks an important show of Opposition strength ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Addressing the media, Pawar said Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat met him recently and extended the invite to participate in the yatra. The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 is scheduled to cover 3,570 km in 150 days and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul has already covered travelled four states comprising Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Pawar said, “The Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra initiative is aimed at removing hatred and bringing unity in the society. NCP and other political parties will also join ranks with the Congress initiative in the state wherever possible,” he said.

Taking a dig at the developments related to elections of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the NCP supremo said, “Avoid bringing politics into some fields as those who bring it into the game are ignorant. When I was the BCCI president, Gujarat’s representative was present prime minister Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley represented Delhi while minister Anurag Thakur represented Himachal Pradesh. Our job is to provide facilities to players and don’t bother about other issues.”

World Cup winner Roger Binny was recently elected as the 36th president of the BCCI replacing Sourav Ganguly to run the richest cricket board.

“Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s tour of Aurangabad district on Sunday was successful as he travelled to meet farmers. He should put the demands of farmers before the state and central governments. If farmers benefit, it is a good thing,” he said.