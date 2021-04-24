With 23 new deaths, Covid toll crosses 9,000 mark in Pune district

PUNE The district, on Saturday, reported 10,025 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as per the state health department.

Also, with 23 new deaths due to the infection, the toll went past the 9,000 mark as the toll went up to 9,006 deaths in the district.

The progressive count stands at 7.86 lakh out of which 6.69 lakh have recovered and 108,231 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Out of the total reported new Covid-19 cases, Pune rural reported 3,476 new cases which took the progressive count to 18,7052 and with 11 more deaths the toll stands at 2,381.

Pune city reported 4,118 new cases which took the final to 406,030 and with 11 more deaths the toll went up to 5,111.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 2,431 more new cases which took the toll to 193,389 and with one more death the toll went up to 1,459.

Pune also saw a drastic drop in vaccination as only 24,157 beneficiaries got the vaccine out of which 10,270 were from Pune rural, 5,517 from Pune city and 8,370 from PCMC.

Out of the total beneficiaries, 16,252 got Covishield and 7,905 for Covaxin. Vaccination was conducted at 383 session sites on Saturday.

The Pune Zilla Parishad has decided to offer monetary rewards and certificates to the staffers of gram panchayats, including Asha workers and Anganwadi staffers, if they contain the spread of Covid in their villages.