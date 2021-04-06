With BJP support, RPI(A)’s Wadekar elected to dy mayor post

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) deputy mayor’s post to alliance partner the Republican Party of India (Athawale).

Republican Party of India (Athawale)’s Sunita Wadekar was elected to the deputy mayor post on Tuesday.

The election for PMC deputy mayor was held on Tuesday and Wadekar was elected after defeating Maha Vikas Aghadi’s candidate Lata Rajguru.

Wadekar received 97 votes while Rajguru received 61 votes.

The election was held through an online meeting. All the elected members voted by raising their hands.

BJP has kept its promise of giving the deputy mayor’s post to RPI (A), said PMC leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar.

Wadekar is a resident of the Bopodi area and is the wife of RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar.

During the municipal election, RPI (A) allied with the BJP and contested the election on the BJP’s symbol.