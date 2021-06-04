With drop in Covid patients, hospitalisation of non-Covid cases gains pace in Pune

Pune: Private hospitals in the city are seeing a rise in non-Covid admissions following a drop in the virus infection. Administrators of private hospitals said that though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) still has control over 80% of beds, many non-Covid cases are getting treated now.

According to the district health report, there were 5,213 active Covid cases within PMC limits. Of this, 2,286 are in home isolation and 2,927 are hospitalised.

“We are yet to receive any official order about releasing beds, but have started admitting non-Covid patients, emergency and routine surgery. The Covid ward has been isolated and other patients are coming to the hospital now. We have 113 non-Covid patients and 83 Covid cases. As the number of Covid cases is going down, it is impractical to keep the beds vacant when non-Covid patients are reaching out to hospitals for treatments. We have also started to reduce the number of ICU beds increased earlier for Covid patients as it is expensive to keep this facility functional. We will increase the count of beds if Covid cases rise in future,” Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital Pune

Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital, said that as some restrictions have been eased in the city people have started to step out and undergo routine medical procedures.

“We have started admitting non-Covid patients. We will increase beds if the virus cases rise in future. During the peak of the second wave, maximum number of Covid patients was admitted and now the count has dropped by almost 90%. Now, non-Covid check-ups, surgical treatments have resumed. Also, since unlocking has begun, people have resumed visiting us for routine investigations, minor surgeries,” said Dr Oswal.

Manisha Naik, assistant medical officer, PMC, said, “As there is a possibility of a third wave, we have not released beds at major hospitals in Pune. Private hospitals can admit emergency non-Covid patients.”

As the number of active cases has declined, the count of critical patients and those on oxygen support has reduced. On Thursday, there were 1,391 patients on oxygen support and 742 were critical in Pune. The number has drastically reduced in the last 15 days. On May 20, there were 1,328 Covid patients who were critical and 4,360 on oxygen support.

Covid cases fall in the city

Comparison of hospitalised Covid patients in Pune

May 20

Active patients – 15,043

Home isolation – 6,239

Hospitalised – 8,804

Critical – 1,328

On oxygen support- 4,360

June 3

Active patients – 5,213

Home isolation – 2,927

Hospitalised – 2,286

Critical – 742

On oxygen support – 1,391