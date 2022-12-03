With G20 in mind, ASI starts sprucing up archaeological sites in Pune

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the arrival of G-20 delegations in Maharashtra in January 2023. The ASI has begun to upgrade some of the historic and archaeological sites that have been shortlisted for G20 delegates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To mark the start of India’s G20 presidency, all ASI monuments will be illuminated with projectors showing G20 holograms from December 3 to 7.

Aga Khan Palace in Pune has been shortlisted to be one of the monuments under ASI for a delegate visit on January 23 next year.

“To facilitate the visitors, we will build new toilets, a childcare room, and a cafeteria on the grounds of the Palace. The monument holds immense historic importance, for it was built by Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan III in 1892 and houses paintings, photographs and personal belongings of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi when he was placed under house arrest at this palace for 21 months,” a senior ASI officer, Pune circle said, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have a two-story museum which was completed in 2021. It includes an audio-visual feature in which a film about Mahatma Gandhi’s life is played on a loop, his life events are printed on khadi cloth, and pictures narrate his life’s story,” he further informed.

Besides this, the dining table, touch kiosks showing Gandhian literature and his eight rules will be of interest for visitors, the officer added.

In Mumbai, Kanheri Caves, situated within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, are also getting spruced up for the visit on 16 January 2023.

“We are upgrading the toilets, changing the facade of the exterior of the caves and the parking lot. We will be giving a facelift to the gardens and the holding area before people enter the caves,” said Rajendra Yadav, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Mumbai circle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the ASI Aurangabad circle is also busy retouching the exterior walls of the famous Ajanta and Ellora caves and maintaining the upkeep of the public amenities to international standards. The visit to Aurangabad is scheduled on February 13 next year.

According to Milan Kumar Chauley, superintending archaeologist, the highlight of the Aurangabad visit will be Ellora.

“This was decided in a meeting with the Minister for state for revenue. Our sites are presentable, especially Ellora and we have initiated a lot of work already. We have started E vehicles since August 2022 and identified 5 spots for pick and drop. We plan to illuminate some of the caves like no 16, with minimum lighting and revamping the entry point to Ellora.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}