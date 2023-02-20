Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman abducted, threatened for refusing marriage proposal

pune news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 11:28 PM IST

Police arrest 25-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman for refusing marriage proposal

Police arrest 25-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman for refusing marriage proposal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman over denial of his marriage proposal, said officials, on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Swargate.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, accused Somnath Sul and his friend Ganesh Mahanawar on Saturday at around 10:30 pm forcefully made her sit in a car at Swargate. From there, the accused took her to Wagholi, Jejuri.On Sunday, he dropped her at Sadashiv Peth and threatened to kill her parents if she refused to marry him.

According to police officials, the accused and the woman were in a relationship. However, as the accused was short-tempered, she decided to reject his marriage proposal.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered. Investigation is underway and two arrests have been made, said officials.

