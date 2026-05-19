PUNE: Police arrested three persons on Monday night and launched a search for their accomplice after a woman alleged she was raped in a moving car in Koregaon Park area, a police official said.

Woman alleges rape in moving car after party in Koregaon Park hotel; three held

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According to the police, the accused allegedly offered the woman a lift after they met at a party at a well-known pub in Koregaon Park late Sunday night.

The incident came to light around 1.30 am on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek Mukate, Dhananjay Sorte and Adesh Shinde, all residents of Chakan. Police said efforts are underway to trace the fourth suspect.

According to investigators, the complainant, who claimed to be a lawyer, had gone out for dinner with friends at a hotel. After her friends left, she decided to stay back for some more time. Police said a group seated near her table gradually struck up a conversation with her, following which they all decided to visit another hotel.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman told police that she trusted the accused after one of them assured her that he would safely drop her home. However, while travelling on the Mundhwa-Koregaon Park road at around 1.30 am, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the car, taking advantage of the deserted stretch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman told police that she trusted the accused after one of them assured her that he would safely drop her home. However, while travelling on the Mundhwa-Koregaon Park road at around 1.30 am, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the car, taking advantage of the deserted stretch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, the woman approached the Koregaon Park police station and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, police registered a case under relevant sections pertaining to rape and molestation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, the woman approached the Koregaon Park police station and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, police registered a case under relevant sections pertaining to rape and molestation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Apart from the victim, two individuals were present inside the car when the incident took place. Later, two more joined the suspect near the second hotel where they were supposed to visit. Police immediately traced the vehicle and arrested the accused,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Apart from the victim, two individuals were present inside the car when the incident took place. Later, two more joined the suspect near the second hotel where they were supposed to visit. Police immediately traced the vehicle and arrested the accused,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas, along with hotel records and mobile location data, to identify and apprehend the remaining accused. Police officials said special teams have been formed considering the seriousness of the offence.

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