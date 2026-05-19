...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman alleges rape in moving car after party in Koregaon Park hotel; three held

According to the police, the accused allegedly offered the woman a lift after they met at a party at a well-known pub in Koregaon Park late Sunday night.

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

PUNE: Police arrested three persons on Monday night and launched a search for their accomplice after a woman alleged she was raped in a moving car in Koregaon Park area, a police official said.

Woman alleges rape in moving car after party in Koregaon Park hotel; three held

According to the police, the accused allegedly offered the woman a lift after they met at a party at a well-known pub in Koregaon Park late Sunday night.

The incident came to light around 1.30 am on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek Mukate, Dhananjay Sorte and Adesh Shinde, all residents of Chakan. Police said efforts are underway to trace the fourth suspect.

According to investigators, the complainant, who claimed to be a lawyer, had gone out for dinner with friends at a hotel. After her friends left, she decided to stay back for some more time. Police said a group seated near her table gradually struck up a conversation with her, following which they all decided to visit another hotel.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas, along with hotel records and mobile location data, to identify and apprehend the remaining accused. Police officials said special teams have been formed considering the seriousness of the offence.

 
koregaon park sexual assault rape
Home / Cities / Pune / Woman alleges rape in moving car after party in Koregaon Park hotel; three held
Home / Cities / Pune / Woman alleges rape in moving car after party in Koregaon Park hotel; three held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.