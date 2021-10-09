Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman arrested in Wakad for possessing 2kg cannabis
pune news

Woman arrested in Wakad for possessing 2kg cannabis

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has arrested Radha Balu Phadtare (62), a resident of Kalakhadak in Wakad for possession of cannabis (Ganja)
(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:11 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has arrested Radha Balu Phadtare (62), a resident of Kalakhadak in Wakad for possession of cannabis (Ganja).

The sleuths have recovered 2.07 kilograms of cannabis worth 68,050 from her on Thursday.

Police constable Prasad Jangilwad lodged a complaint against her at Wakad police station. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

Police sub-inspector Shingare, the investigating officer, said that the woman is being questioned over her role in supplying the contraband to different places in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.

