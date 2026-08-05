Woman booked for allegedly pouring adhesive into nephew’s mouth over family dispute

Lohegaon police have booked a woman for allegedly pouring adhesive into the mouth of her nine-month-old nephew following a family dispute. The infant suffered mouth injuries and was admitted to the ICU of Sassoon General Hospital, police said on Tuesday.

The child’s father, Altap Nabi Shaikh, 39, lodged a complaint with the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The incident took place at the family’s residence in Kalwad Vasti, Lohegaon at around noon on July 31. The child’s father, Altap Nabi Shaikh, 39, lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the police, Shaikh and his brother, both daily wage labourers, had been involved in a long-standing dispute while living in the same house.

Senior inspector Manisha Patil said the accused, identified as Sania Shaikh, was upset over repeated arguments between the two brothers and allegedly poured an adhesive into Altap’s nine-month-old son’s mouth.

The incident came to light after the child’s mother, Zainab Shaikh, noticed that the baby was vomiting and his lips appeared to be stuck together. She alerted her husband, who rushed the child to Sassoon General Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} “The adhesive caused injuries inside the baby’s mouth. The child’s condition has improved,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The adhesive caused injuries inside the baby’s mouth. The child’s condition has improved,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have registered an FIR against Sania Shaikh, Riyaz Halyal and Haji Malang Shaikh of Kandivali, Mumbai. No arrests have been made so far.