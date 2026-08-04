Police book 16 for midnight bullet bike nuisance, seize 11 modified motorcycles

The Kalepadal police on Sunday took strict action against 16 persons, including 13 Bullet motorcycle riders and three garage operators, for allegedly creating public nuisance by riding motorcycles fitted with modified silencers that produced explosive, firecracker-like sounds during late-night hours. Acting on the complaints, a police team led by officers from Kalepadal police station used technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify the riders. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police also seized 11 motorcycles and removed and destroyed the illegally modified silencers.

The action followed complaints from residents of Kad Nagar Chowk, Nyati Chowk, Rahat Vista Chowk, Undri and Mohammadwadi. They reported that groups of youngsters were riding Bullet motorcycles and other bikes with modified silencers between 11 pm on July 31 and 5 am on August 1, causing loud noises, panic and disturbance.

Acting on the complaints, a police team led by officers from Kalepadal police station used technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify the riders.

Girisha Nimbalkar, senior police inspector at Kalepadal police station, said, “Riders created loud noises, panic and disturbance during late night. Based on the complaints, we have cracked down on riders and garage operators. Modified motorcycles were seized, and notices were issued to the riders.”

During the investigation, police also identified three garage operators allegedly involved in fitting the modified silencers on the motorcycles. Cases have been registered against them for facilitating the illegal modifications.