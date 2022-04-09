Woman booked for killing four-month-old kitten with blunt object

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Apr 09, 2022 05:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Chatuhshrungi police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly killing a four-month-old kitten. The FIR has been registered against Shilpa Nilkanth Shirke, a resident of Gokhalenagar. Her neighbour Prashant Dattatray Gathe (53) has lodged the complaint. According to the police, the incident took place around 8.15 am on April 2. When the kitten the woman’s house, she hit her head with a blunt object. She told police the kitten used to come to her house often and made ‘noise’. Police have booked her for offences under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 (i) (a) and (l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Head constable More is probing the case

