Woman, child killed in hit-and-run by 21-year-old student

A woman and a year-old child that she was carrying were killed in a hit and run incident in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. While the police found the car driver who caused the accident, the identity of the deceased, who were found to be beggars, is yet to be verified.

The accused driver was identified as Shreyas Kurle (21), a resident of Mohammadwadi who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car. Kurle is a driving license holder and a second-year student of bachelor’s in commerce at Fergusson College. He has not been arrested by the police.

The woman, who had no identification with her, was wearing a grey coloured saree and is believed to be between 30-35 years of age, according to the police.

The woman was roaming with the child on the street near Yewalewadi around 3:30pm when they were hit by a speeding car. The police later found another three-year-old girl who was with the woman but is too young to understand what happened.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the police as the identity of the woman could not be verified in order to contact the next of kin. A complaint was lodged by police naik Vishal Kamble of Kondhwa police station.

“We found the girl very close to the accident spot, but she cannot say anything and does not own any identification. We roamed all over Yewalewadi for two days before admitting her to Sofosh at Sassoon Hospital. We could not get a name for her, so we called her Pari. If anybody knows of the woman, they should come to the police station,” said assistant sub inspector PP Doifode of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 184 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177, 132(1)(c) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.

