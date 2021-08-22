Woman dies by suicide: Former boyfriend booked in Pune

A 23-year-old man and his parents were booked for driving his former girlfriend to suicide by marrying another girl, according to the deceased woman’s father.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman’s 60-year-old father.

The accused was identified as 23-year-old resident of Panmala in Vadki area of Haveli who was booked along with his 64-year-old father and 54-year-old mother. The woman died by suicide in her house on August 17 sometime between 10am and 3pm when she was alone at home.

Her father has alleged that the man’s parents knew about their relationship but still married their son to another woman, according to the police.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.