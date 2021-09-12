Woman dies by suicide within 6 months of wedding in Pune

PUNE: The Pune police on Saturday booked a man in case of death by suicide of his newly-wed wife within six months of their wedding.

The deceased was a 32-year-old woman who had married the 30-year-old accused on March 24. The two started living together after the wedding at an expensive locality area of Aundh. The incident took place on September 9, according to the police.

“He runs a business and she was a housewife. This was their first marriage, as far as we know,” said assistant inspector Sandip Pawar of Chatuhshrungi police station.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased woman’s 59-year-old mother, living in Aundh.

The complainant alleged that the accused used to suspect her daughter of extra marital relation and verbally abused her. Due to their bickering, the woman decided to take the drastic step in their current house.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

Help is a call away...

Aasra

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Timings: 24x7

Languages: English, Hindi

Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Timings: 12pm - 8pm; All days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi