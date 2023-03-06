Woman duped by cyber fraudster

A cyber fraudster allegedly duped a 46-year-old woman of ₹1.75 lakh by sending her a text message asking her to pay her electricity bill and tricking her into revealing her bank details using a remote access application.

The woman, a resident of Guru Vihar Colony in Bhosari, filed a complaint at the Bhosari police station. She received a text message on February 14 asking her to pay her pending electricity bill. The complainant said she later got a call from a person who posed as an employee of a private company supplying electricity.

According to the woman’s complaint, the fraudster allegedly asked her to download and install the ‘Quick Support Sharing’ app, which gave him access to her mobile activities.

According to the police, he first told her to make a payment to update her bill so that her electricity connection would not be disconnected.

The victim had no idea that while she was making a payment to someone, the fraudster was watching her mobile activities and copying her bank information. According to the police, ₹1.75 lakh was transferred from her bank account in four transactions shortly after she made the payment.

The woman received alerts from her bank informing her of the transactions, so she called her bank and had her account blocked. She filed a complaint with the police as a result.

A case has been filed at the Bhosari police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419,420 and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and further investigation is underway.