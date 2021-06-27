Woman duped of 23 lakh in chit fund

Three people, including a woman, were booked by Pune police on Saturday for duping a woman of ₹23 lakh in a local chit fund that she had invested in Bopodi.

The complainant, Jyoti Agarwal (47), a housewife from Pune, was duped of ₹23,74,999 in a chit fund that she invested in 2015 in Pune.

The woman had invested ₹47,49,998 through various instalments since December 2015.

The three people told the complainant that the returns on the investment would help her make financial gains. Over the period of time, the woman received some amount. However, ₹23,74,999 of the total investment remained unreturned, according to her complaint.

The accused are owner of Shiba Chit Fund company, according to police sub inspector Amol Bhosale.

“On the 5th of every month the amount was set up for auctioned whoever quoted the lowest amount, would get that amount and the remaining amount was distributed equally among the members. Besides the main beneficiary for the month, everyone had to pay 5 per cent of the distributed amount to the owners. The owners have disappeared since the lockdown and stopped returning the monthly investment,” said PSI Bhosale.

The woman was the first to lodge a complaint, but others will be recording their statements too, the officer said.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station.