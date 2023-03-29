Woman ends life after boyfriend reneges on marriage promise

Pune city police have arrested a man working at a military organisation for abetment to suicide of a woman after he refused to marry her, said police. Uttam Nagar police station has registered a case under Sections 498 (a), 306, of IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place at the victim’s residence on March 25 and the accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the victim, a Commerce student, was giving tuition to the children of the accused. The accused told the victim and he will marry her after taking divorce from wife.

However, despite repeated requests, he refused to marry her, according to the complaint filed by the sister of the deceased, adding that the victim hanged herself in a bathroom of her house at around 10:30 am. When the victim did not come out from the bathroom for a long time and getting no response after knocking on the door, her family members broke open the door and found the victim hanging in the bathroom.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com