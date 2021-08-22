Woman found dead after 4 months of marriage, husband on the run

A 21-year-old man is on the Pune city police radar after his 19-year-old wife was found dead in their house on Sinhgad road area on Friday night.

Pending a doctor’s report, the police are verifying whether she was killed or died by suicide.

The doctors at Sassoon General Hospital have preserved the viscera of the woman as the initial postmortem was inconclusive for identification of cause of death. “They had been married only four months ago and lived with his parents. They are low-income group people, and everyone was at work when it happened.

“So, there are no witnesses so far. The husband is on the run and so we suspect him,” said senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of Sinhgad road police station. However, the police have suspicion as the husband was nowhere to be found since the woman’s death.

The families of both of them have lived in Janata Vasahat for a long time. However, the man’s family had moved to Sinhgad road area after their wedding as the space in their earlier house was not enough for four people, according to the police authorities. There were marks on the woman’s neck that have raised suspicion of the police.

However, the doctors have not been able to tell whether they were caused by suicide or murder. Therefore, they informed the police and lodged a medico legal case. An accidental death report was registered at Sinhgad road police station.