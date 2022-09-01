Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide

Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide

pune news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 10:40 PM IST

A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said

A 25-year-old female student of Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said.

According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. The police suspect this to be a case of death by suicide.

Police sub-inspector S Jadhav said, “There was no note recovered from the deceased girl’s room, although after reading her writings from notebooks, it looks like she was suffering from depression. The final cause of death will be revealed after the investigation.’’

On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus. The student belonged to the 2019 post-graduate batch and hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand.

According to the police, the woman’s friends visited her hostel room after she did not show up for any lectures.

This is second such incident reported at Film and Television Institute (FTII) campus within a span of one month. On August 5, a 32-year-old student of FTII’s cinematography course was found dead in his hostel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP