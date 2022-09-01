Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide

A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said.

According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. The police suspect this to be a case of death by suicide.

Police sub-inspector S Jadhav said, “There was no note recovered from the deceased girl’s room, although after reading her writings from notebooks, it looks like she was suffering from depression. The final cause of death will be revealed after the investigation.’’

On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus. The student belonged to the 2019 post-graduate batch and hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand.

According to the police, the woman’s friends visited her hostel room after she did not show up for any lectures.

This is second such incident reported at Film and Television Institute (FTII) campus within a span of one month. On August 5, a 32-year-old student of FTII’s cinematography course was found dead in his hostel.