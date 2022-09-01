Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide
A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said.
According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. The police suspect this to be a case of death by suicide.
Police sub-inspector S Jadhav said, “There was no note recovered from the deceased girl’s room, although after reading her writings from notebooks, it looks like she was suffering from depression. The final cause of death will be revealed after the investigation.’’
On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus. The student belonged to the 2019 post-graduate batch and hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand.
According to the police, the woman’s friends visited her hostel room after she did not show up for any lectures.
This is second such incident reported at Film and Television Institute (FTII) campus within a span of one month. On August 5, a 32-year-old student of FTII’s cinematography course was found dead in his hostel.
MNGL pipeline ruptured as tree falls in Bibvewadi, triggers leak
A disaster was averted in the early hours of Thursday when a gigantic Gulmohar tree fell to the ground, puncturing a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited pipeline and causing gas to seep into a water pipeline located near Bibvewadi area. Fortunately, no injury was reported. According to the fire brigade department, they received a call at around 6.51 am on Thursday immediately after which, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot.
Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies
A 50-year-old man died after Anil Kambale (50) fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50). According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.
NCR celebrates National Sports Day with fanfare
On the occasion of National Sports Day, outstanding players of North Central Railway were felicitated by NCR general manager. Several sports events were also organised at NCR headquarters. In this sequence, players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly well during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma on Thursday.
Now, confidential audit to identify cause of maternal deaths in UP
LUCKNOW In a first of its kind exercise in UP, the family welfare directorate has decided to start a confidential audit of maternal deaths taking place in the state to ascertain the cause of death of women during pregnancy and childbirth. UP's maternal death rate is 167 per 1,00,000 live births, according to the sample registration system for 2017-19. Sometimes, because of this information, small mistakes are ignored, opined health experts.
Bihar minister in dock quits hours after stripped of law dept; court rejects bail
In a blow to Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, who resigned late Wednesday evening hours after being stripped of law portfolio, a Danapur court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on Thursday evening after a day-long hearing in a 2014 abduction case in which he had been facing an arrest warrant. Kumar, an RJD MLC (member of legislative council), had assumed office as the law minister in Nitish Kumar's new government on August 16.
