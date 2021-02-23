Woman killed in fire at cloth store in Pune

A woman was killed in a fire at a cloth shop in Pradhikaran, Akurdi in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The shop located in Sarda plot was completely gutted in fire, according to fire brigade officials.

The deceased woman was identified Bharati Nandlal Sarda (68), she was residing on a floor above the cloth shop that she owned, according to fire officials.

“We received a call from a neighbourhood resident called Digvijay Shelke at 3:10am. The shop is located behind Mhalsakant school in Jaihind chowk in Pradhiaran, Akurdi,” said an official of Pradhikaran fire division of Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade.

While the fire brigade officials cannot confirm the source of the fire, the suspicion based on the starting point of the fire was that the fire may have started because of a short circuit.

Three fire units one each from Bajaj, Pradhikaran, and Sant Tukaramnagar divisions were rushed to the spot. A team of 15 people worked for around two hours to completely douse and cool down the area.

Sub fire officer Suryakant Matpati was leading the operation. The body was then handed over to Pimpri-Chinchwad police who took it for post-mortem.

A case of accidental death was registered by the local police station.