Woman kills mother-in-law, held

A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law by tying a plastic nylon rope around her neck after a heated argument over cooking on Thursday, police officials said on Saturday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan, on Saturday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chakan police station on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sushama Ashok Mule (71). The incident happened at their house around 9:00 pm and the deceased’s son, a security guard, came to know of it after he returned home after duty.

According to the police, the accused and her mother-in-law had a heated argument over cooking, after which the accused used a rope to strangle her mother-in-law to death.

Assistant police inspector S Rathod said the accused was arrested and an FIR was filed against her.

