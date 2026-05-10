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Woman labourer dies of suspected heatstroke in Ambegaon

The incident comes amid a rise in heat-related illnesses across Maharashtra due to soaring temperatures

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 33-year-old woman working as a farm labourer in Pune district died after allegedly suffering heatstroke while harvesting onions in the afternoon heat in Amondi village of Ambegaon taluka on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nakusha Balu Supe. She is suspected to be the first heatstroke-related death reported from Ambegaon this season (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Nakusha Balu Supe. She is suspected to be the first heatstroke-related death reported from Ambegaon this season.

According to officials, Supe had come to Amondi for agricultural labour during the ongoing onion harvest season. She was working in the field during the afternoon when temperatures were high. Around 2.30 pm, she suddenly complained of dizziness and collapsed, co-workers said.

She was first taken to a private hospital in Shinoli. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the rural hospital in Ghodegaon, where doctors declared her dead on arrival around 5 pm.

“Preliminary clinical assessment suggests suspected heatstroke. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report,” said Dr Tushar Pawar, acting taluka health officer, Ambegaon.

Health officials warned that outdoor workers such as farm labourers, construction workers and street vendors are most vulnerable during peak afternoon hours.

“The risk of heatstroke is high between noon and 4 pm. People working outdoors should avoid direct exposure, stay hydrated, and seek immediate medical help if they experience symptoms like dizziness, headache, nausea or weakness,” Dr Sule said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Woman labourer dies of suspected heatstroke in Ambegaon
Home / Cities / Pune / Woman labourer dies of suspected heatstroke in Ambegaon
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