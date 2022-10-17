Woman loses 8L in foreign job lure in Pune

PUNE: A 23-year-old woman fell prey to fraudster while searching an overseas job opportunity for her brother. The complainant came in contact with a Mumbai-based man who promised to help get job in Scotland and duped her of ₹8.20 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh alias Rajiv Sharma of Mumbai. According to the police complaint filed by the woman, in September 2019, she came in contact with the accused during a train journey. Sharma claimed to have contacts in foreign countries.

The complainant later introduced his brother, who was seeking a job abroad, to the accused. During a meeting held in 2019, Sharma said that he had contacts in The Scottish Salesman Company and will help him get a job in Scotland and sought money for the purpose.

The complainant transferred ₹8.2 lakh to the account of accused through various transactions. Later, when the accused could not arrange a job for the complainant’s brother, refused to repay the money and switched off his phone, the police complaint was filed.

According to the police, no arrest has been made in the case.

A case has been registered against the accused at Sangvi police station under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Indian Information Technology Act 2000.