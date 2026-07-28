PUNE: A 25-year-old woman and her one-year-old son were killed, while her brother-in-law sustained grievous injuries after a speeding container truck allegedly rammed into their motorcycle from behind near Hotel Pancharatna on the Chakan-Nighoje road in Pune district on Sunday morning.

Woman, one-year-old son killed; relative seriously injured after container truck hits motorcycle

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The deceased mother was identified as Mangal Prahlad Chopalwad, a resident of Nanded. The injured, Haridas Digambar Utalwad (40), a resident of Khalumbre in Khed taluka, is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 7:30 am on July 26 when Haridas went to pick up his sister-in-law, who was coming from Nanded with her son. He was riding his motorcycle with Mangal and her son as pillion riders. They were travelling from Chakan towards Khalumbre via Nighoje when a speeding container truck allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind near Hotel Pancharatna.

The impact threw all three riders onto the road. Mangal and her toddler suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Haridas sustained grievous injuries after the container truck’s wheel reportedly ran over him.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the motorcyclist was traveling between two trucks. Police suspected that while attempting to skip a pothole, he lost control and came under a truck coming from behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the motorcyclist was traveling between two trucks. Police suspected that while attempting to skip a pothole, he lost control and came under a truck coming from behind. {{/usCountry}}

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A police officer from the South Mahalunge police station said, “He works in a private company. After completing his night shift, he went to pick up his sister-in-law and nephew, and they met with the accident. The woman and her son were killed after being run over by the truck’s wheels.”

After the accident, locals caught the truck driver, identified as Sachin Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and roughed him up. Later, police shifted him to a nearby station.

The police registered a case against the container truck driver under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a), 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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