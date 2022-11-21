Woman techie sexually assaulted on pretext of marriage in Pune

A woman IT engineer working at a multinational company was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by a 26-years-old man, police said on Sunday.

The accused duped the complainant after contacting her via a matrimonial website. The accused is a native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 -1 (Punishment for rape), and further investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, the two began meeting regularly, and after a few days, the accused gained the victim’s trust and forced her to maintain physical relations under the guise of marrying her.

As per the cops investigating the case, the accused performed a ‘kumkum’ ceremony to reassure her about their marriage. Later, when she prodded him about getting hitched at the earliest, he would refuse to discuss it.

When the accused began ignoring the victim’s calls and refused to marry her after a few days, the techie approached the police and filed a complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Govare, the assistant police inspector said, “As per the complaint filed by the women, we have registered a case against the accused for sexually assaulting woman and maintaining a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. Further investigation is going on.’’