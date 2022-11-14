Woman tries to chop man’s genitals in Pune, held

A woman from Katraj area of Pune, was arrested on Saturday, for trying to cut-off a man’s private parts, said police officials on Monday. The incident took place near the old Katraj tunnel, and the man was injured.

The accused, identified as Poonam Nilesh Wadkar, 35, and her three accomplices were booked under attempt to murder and kidnapping charges. Wadkar is the wife of of criminal Nilesh Wadkar who was killed in old gang rivalry, according to police officials.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, identified as Vinayak Tanaji Londhe, 30, resident of Ramtekdi,on Saturday at 6.30 pm, one of Wadkar’s accomplice messaged Londhe on a messaging app using Wadkar’s number to meet her near Swami Narayna temple. He reached the spot, wherein he was kidnapped and taken towards the old Katraj tunnel. The accused beat him and allegedly tried to cut-off his penis.

Shrihari Bhairat, senior police inspector said, “Prima facie, one of the accused suspected that the victim was in a relationship with Wadkar and he used Wadkar’s number to message the victim Londhe and tried to cut-off his private parts. However, the exact reason is unknown and further investigation is underway. The victim was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

According to police officials, Wadkar’s three accomplices were on record criminals and were involved in various criminal activities along with her husband Nilesh in the Katraj area.

A case under sections 307,364, 324, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. Police sub-inspector AR Karche is investigating the case further.