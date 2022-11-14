Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman tries to chop man’s genitals in Pune, held

Woman tries to chop man’s genitals in Pune, held

pune news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 06:11 PM IST

A woman from Katraj area of Pune, was arrested on Saturday, for trying to cut-off a man’s private parts, said police officials on Monday

A woman from Katraj area of Pune, was arrested on Saturday, for trying to cut-off a man’s private part (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A woman from Katraj area of Pune, was arrested on Saturday, for trying to cut-off a man’s private part (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A woman from Katraj area of Pune, was arrested on Saturday, for trying to cut-off a man’s private parts, said police officials on Monday. The incident took place near the old Katraj tunnel, and the man was injured.

The accused, identified as Poonam Nilesh Wadkar, 35, and her three accomplices were booked under attempt to murder and kidnapping charges. Wadkar is the wife of of criminal Nilesh Wadkar who was killed in old gang rivalry, according to police officials.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, identified as Vinayak Tanaji Londhe, 30, resident of Ramtekdi,on Saturday at 6.30 pm, one of Wadkar’s accomplice messaged Londhe on a messaging app using Wadkar’s number to meet her near Swami Narayna temple. He reached the spot, wherein he was kidnapped and taken towards the old Katraj tunnel. The accused beat him and allegedly tried to cut-off his penis.

Shrihari Bhairat, senior police inspector said, “Prima facie, one of the accused suspected that the victim was in a relationship with Wadkar and he used Wadkar’s number to message the victim Londhe and tried to cut-off his private parts. However, the exact reason is unknown and further investigation is underway. The victim was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

According to police officials, Wadkar’s three accomplices were on record criminals and were involved in various criminal activities along with her husband Nilesh in the Katraj area.

A case under sections 307,364, 324, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. Police sub-inspector AR Karche is investigating the case further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out