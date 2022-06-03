Woman-daughter killed in road accident on old Pune-Mumbai highway

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune: A mother–daughter duo was killed after the car in which they were travelling with other members of the family, including father and son, had a head-on collision with a container truck on the Kiwale-Dehu road on old Pune-Mumbai highway
Published on Jun 03, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

The impact of the accident was such that the car was crushed and dragged for a few hundred metres. The other two travellers are critically injured and admitted to a nearby hospital. The villagers of Kiwale-Dehu Road area alerted the police and assisted in rescue operations. The accident had disrupted traffic on the highway.

The bodies were handed over to the next of kin after autopsy. According to the police, the father who was driving the car lost control over the wheels and jumped over the divider and landed in front of the incoming container.

