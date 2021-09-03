Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Women entrepreneurs’ meet 2021 in Pune
pune news

Women entrepreneurs’ meet 2021 in Pune

Craft Your Wishes will organise “Swawlambini Women Entrepreneurs’ Meet 2021” at the Sheraton Grand, Bund Garden
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:16 AM IST
HT Image

Craft Your Wishes will organise “Swawlambini Women Entrepreneurs’ Meet 2021” at the Sheraton Grand, Bund Garden. The inaugural session of the event is scheduled at 2pm on Saturday (September 4).

Shweta Shalini, chief evangelist Billennium Divas and advisor to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be the chief guest for the event; while Aneeta Sanas, founder of Healing Touch and past chair at FICCI Ladies Organisation will preside over as the guest of honour.

Dr Priya Parekh, founder of Beautyesthetics; Neha Verma Madan, founder, Stage Bright events; Rommal Surana, founder, Nanha Gyan foundation; WICCI president Maharashtra Shraddha Kulkarni; WICCI president Uttar Pradesh Deepanshi Nandi; and Trishla Rana, vice-president, MH International human rights and crime control organisation will be special guests.

Founded by Preeti Yadav, Pranali Vardam and Prachi Pawar, Swawlambini is a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their brands before business leaders.

Preeti said, “Swalambini is a cautiously crafted platform designed by passionate group of free-spirited enterprising women, with a hope to reach out to all socially conscious, motivated and self-driven strong women of substance, enabling them to share their story of success with the world, facilitate their steps into the arena of global entrepreneurship, celebrating the spirit of true womanhood.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Volunteers suggest a more disabled-friendly Pune metro

Pune railway ticket checkers reunite two runaway teenagers with their family in Kalyan

PMPML: No hike in fare, daily and monthly passes to be cheaper

‘Rs42-cr security work tender given to agency run by BJP MLA’
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP