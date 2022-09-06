Women gang stealing mobile phones during Ganesh festival busted, four held

The crime branch unit 1 of the Pune city police arrested four members of a women-led gang who stole phones from crowds during Ganesh festival, said police officials on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Aaguramma Giddianna Gunja (35), Amulla Apputollaprabhakar Kampaarilathippa (37), Anita Pitla Sudhakar (21) and Sushila Isak Tampichetti (35) all are residents of Andhra Pradesh.

The police received information of this gang being present at city post office on Sunday to target more residents. Acting on the tip-off, the police nabbed four members. Four mobile phones, worth ₹97,000 has been recovered from them.

Police officials said that women targeted crowds at Ganesh pandals in Lalbaug , Parel in Mumbai and Budhwar peth, Alka chowk, Shanivar peth and Raviwar peth in Pune.

“These women are habitual offenders and visit the city during big festivals like Ganpati, where large crowds come on the streets. They stay on footpaths, and later sell the phones. Three cases of mobile theft are registered against them at Kalabazar police station in Mumbai,” said police officials.

Vishrambaug police have registered a case under sections of 379 (Punishment for theft) and further investigation is underway to arrest other members of the gang.