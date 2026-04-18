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Work begins on two new platforms at Pune railway station

The first phase focuses on platform numbers 11 and 12 that are expected to be completed within the next two months. Subsequently, four other platforms will be constructed in phases.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Pune: While Pune railway station has operated with only six platforms for several years now, work on the expansion of the station has finally commenced in response to an increasing number of trains as well as passenger footfalls. An additional six platforms will be constructed, significantly enhancing capacity. The railway administration has begun work on platform numbers 11 and 12 as part of the first phase. The railway board has sanctioned a total 44 crore in funds for the development of these additional platforms.

The first phase focuses on platform numbers 11 and 12 that are expected to be completed within the next two months. Subsequently, four other platforms will be constructed in phases. (HT)

Despite a surge in demand for new train services connecting various parts of the country, introducing additional trains has been a challenge due to space constraints at Pune railway station. Initially, the plan was to add only two new platforms through yard remodelling. However, during his visit to Pune last year, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review and directed officials to add six new platforms instead of two. The proposal prepared by the Pune railway division subsequently received approval from the railway board and construction work formally began this month.

As per the information shared by the railways, the first phase focuses on platform numbers 11 and 12 that are expected to be completed within the next two months. Subsequently, the remaining four platforms will be constructed in phases. All six new platforms will follow the ‘island platform’ concept and will be located near the goods yard area.

Providing further details, Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson of the Pune railway division, said, “The railway board has granted approval for funds required for the construction of the new platforms at Pune railway station, and the work has already commenced. This is a significant step toward addressing the long-standing capacity constraints at one of the busiest stations in the region. The project is being executed in a phased manner to ensure minimal disruption to ongoing train operations. Once completed, these platforms will not only help decongest the station but also enable us to introduce additional train services in the future. The focus is on creating modern, passenger-friendly infrastructure with improved safety, better amenities, and efficient crowd management systems.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Work begins on two new platforms at Pune railway station
Home / Cities / Pune / Work begins on two new platforms at Pune railway station
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