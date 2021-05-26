Work on ‘escape passages’ linking Shivajinagar and Civil court Metro tunnels begins

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation (Maha-metro) has begun excavation work on the passage that will link the Shivajinagar and Civil court tunnels.

Officials said a short underground passage, connecting the parallel tunnels will be used in case of an emergency.

According to Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro, “Maha-Metro has planned seven such passages on the underground stretch between Shivajinagar and Swargate. Generally, there is one passage for each 500 metre underground stretch. It is in case a train derailment tales place, there will be an escape route for passengers. We have started excavation work on the first passage between Shivajinagar and the civic court tunnel.”

On the overall completion of the underground route, Gadgil said, “We have crossed the river and reached the Budhwar peth area. From the Swargate side, we will reach Mandai in the coming 15 days.”

The underground stretch between Agriculture college and Swargate is part of the 16-kilometre Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate corridor.

Meanwhile, a ramp to link the elevated track with the underground route at Agriculture college depot will be completed by August.

Gadgil said, “At Swargate, we are using cut and cover sections for the station work. Behind the station, there are two tunnel works going on under the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) method. It is a conventional method as there are no tunnel boring machines. It takes at least three months to complete this tunnel work.”

There are five underground stations. Of these five metro stations, Maha-Metro is erecting multi-modal hubs at three stations.

The cross passages are generally constructed using traditional techniques. These typically include the use of ground treatment, excavators, rock breakers, rock bolting and concrete lining from within the tunnels.