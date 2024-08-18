Work on Swargate-Katraj underground metro route to start in December

The Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) plans to begin the Swargate-Katraj underground metro extension in December, following the completion of the necessary tender process, said officials. Currently, three stations—Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj—are planned. In the revised plan, a fourth station will be added in the Balaji Nagar area. (HT FILE)

The Union cabinet chaired on Friday approved the Swargate to Katraj underground line extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of Pune Metro Phase-I project. The approval has come ahead of the assembly polls, which is a crucial test for the Mahayuti government.

Atul Gadgil, director of works at Maha-Metro, said, “We will proceed with the tender process for the stations and tunnel, which will take about two months. After that, the actual construction work will begin in December. We have already completed the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) work up to Swargate, which is approximately 25 meters below ground level.”

Currently, three stations—Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj—are planned. In the revised plan, a fourth station will be added in the Balaji Nagar area. As the metro is underground, only limited space is needed for the station staircases. The Katraj station will be located near the Katraj Police Station, and land from Bharati Vidyapeeth will be used for the station’s staircase.

“Due to the delay in approving the metro extension work, 20 per cent of our technical staff left. Now, we will call them back and begin work,” said Gadgil.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹2,954.53 crore with funding to be equally shared by the Centre and the state government, along with contributions from bilateral agencies.

The central government will participate in the project through an equity shares model rather than providing grants.