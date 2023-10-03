Worker dies after tempo crashes into height barrier in Koregaon Park

PUNE:

In a fatal accident, a tempo tragically ploughed into a height barrier, resulting in the loss of one worker’s life in Koregaon Park on Sunday, said Police. The incident occurred on Sunday at 4:15 pm at Sadhu Vaswani overbridge near St Mira College. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Kisan Adgale 65, a resident of Lohiya Nagar in Ganj Peth Pune. Police informed that, on Sunday a three-wheeler tempo driver Prabhakar Zombade 45, resident of Kasewadi was carrying scrap material and heading towards Viman Nagar to Circuit House Road.

Deceased Adgale was seated in tempo facing the backside. The tempo was attempting to pass a height barrier at Koregaon Park when it collided with the barrier with significant force, resulting in a catastrophic collision, according to police.

Tragically, a barrier collided with the head of the worker inside the tempo and suffered fatal injuries in the accident. Residents and witnesses rushed to the scene and immediately contacted emergency services.

Police arrived promptly and provided immediate medical assistance to the injured worker, but his injuries proved to be too severe, and the individual succumbed to them at the scene.

Koregaon Police arrested the tempo driver and preliminary findings suggest that negligence on the part of the tempo driver may have been a contributing factor.

A case has been registered at Koregaon Park police station under IPC sections 279, 304 (a) and sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act and an investigation is underway.

