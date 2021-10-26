Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Workers' fight leads to attempted murder at Market Yard

The complainant was taking a break from work Sunday afternoon when the five men approached him and beat him up causing grievous injury, according to the police. The arrested accused and the complainant are pomegranate packing workers in Pune’s Marketyard
The Pune police arrested five persons for the attempted murder of a pomegranate packing worker in Marketyard on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:42 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: The Pune police arrested five persons for the attempted murder of a pomegranate packing worker in Marketyard on Sunday. The complainant was taking a break from work Sunday afternoon when the five men approached him and beat him up causing grievous injury, according to the police. The arrested accused and the complainant are pomegranate packing workers in Pune’s Marketyard.

The injured man was identified as Atish Shirsath, 27; while the arrested men were identified as Atul Shinde, 27; Saibanna Koli, 26; Tousif Khan, 27; Zaheer Shaikh, 28; and Vikas Davle, 27; according to the police.

Assistant police inspector Ramdas Mundhe of Marketyard police station who is investigating the case, said, “They are all pomegranate packing workers. They fight amongst themselves over who gets how much work and the assailants wanted Shirsath to leave the job.”

A case under sections 307, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and section 37(1)135 of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Marketyard police station.

