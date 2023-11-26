Workshop on cluster universities to be held on November 29

State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil will host a workshop to address issues raised by educational institute operators who are eligible to establish cluster universities. On November 29, the workshop will be held in Mumbai.

More than 50 educational institute directors and their representatives will attend the one-day state-level workshop on the establishment of cluster universities organised at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Churchgate, Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

To implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the establishment of cluster universities is being accelerated in the state. The guidelines for these cluster universities have been approved by the state cabinet recently.

The minutes of the decision taken in the previous meeting will be signed in the cabinet meeting to be held on November 29.

As per the state higher education department, after the cabinet meeting the guidelines of the cluster universities will be announced in the next two days by publishing an ordinance. While, after the board meeting, Patil will interact with the heads of institutions eligible to cluster group universities in the state.

“The cluster university is a good concept. To clear all misconceptions, the state higher education department has organised a one-day state-level workshop on November 29 and all the queries and misconceptions related to it will be answered,” said Shailendra Deolankar, state director, department of higher education.

Patil will be accompanied by Deolankar, state higher and technical education department principal secretary Vikas Chandra Rastogi, deputy secretary Ajit Baviskar, and director of technical education Vinod Mohitkar.

