World Environment Day: Clean hill drive to increase green spaces

As a part of the central government’s initiative to make India a zero-carbon emission country by 2030, the forest department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertake various steps in this direction. One such initiative is creation of urban greens.

Urban greens are areas that are reserved for parks, forested areas and other green spaces. Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of the forest department of PMC said, “We have certain initiatives going on across Pune in collaboration with different NGOs to increase plantations within the city”.

A clean hill drive on June 4 and 5 is taking place at Hanuman Tekdi, Mhatoba, Wana wadi, Vetal hills, Mohammed wadi, Warje, Hingne, Taljai, Sinhagad, Bavdhan and Ghoravadeshwar, said an official.

“We even made Sinhagad a zero plastic zone wherein we ensured that no one was allowed to take any plastic to the fort,” he said.

In order to ensure greenery all around the city, the forest department constantly works to make sure that trees are planted and taken care of. They collaborate with city-based NGOs and private persons to partake plantation drives.

One such NGO is Anand Van Mitra Mandal (AVMM) which was founded with the objective of educating people about environment, wildlife, climate change and forests and to encourage people to start working towards their betterment.

Parveen Kumar Anand, president, AVMM said, “When we started this initiative back in 2014 – 15, the government provided proper soil to make the barren land better and also assisted with other infrastructure.”

“We have been part of the initiative since last year and has seen the green cover increased at the hills,” said Amit Aradhya, a participant.

On account of World Environment Day, observed on June 5, Patil said, “I would like to use this opportunity to encourage people to participate in these drives.”

