“Worrisome” shift in leopard attack pattern disrupts lifestyle of locals

Unlike Junnar, the Daund tehsil is witnessing a concerning shift in leopard attack patterns, according to senior forest department officials, amid a recent suspected leopard attack. The tension has escalated following the death of a 50-year-old woman in Kadethan village, Daund. (HT PHOTO)

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator, Pune forest department, said, “In Junnar, attacks typically occur at night or early morning. However, in Daund, attacks have been reported during the afternoon. This has disrupted the lifestyle of residents, particularly farmers, who now fear venturing into their fields even during daylight hours.”

He added that the department is working to implement measures similar to those in Junnar’s leopard-prone areas.

The tension has escalated following the death of a 50-year-old woman in Kadethan village, Daund. The incident, suspected to be a leopard attack, has triggered anger among villagers, who are demanding drastic actions—either capturing or killing all leopards in the area. Apart from human fatalities, residents are dealing with livestock and crop losses, heightening the conflict.

Although the forest department is still investigating the woman’s death, Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests, stated, “We are awaiting the post-mortem report from the police department. Samples have been sent for laboratory testing, and confirmation regarding the cause of death will take some time.”

A study conducted in Junnar, Shirur, and Daund corroborates this change in leopard behaviour. While a concrete solution remains elusive, Mohite emphasised that the department is taking steps to mitigate the conflict.

Measures such as distributing tents and solar lamps to shepherds and farm labourers, previously introduced in Junnar, are now being implemented in Daund.

The forest department remains under pressure to address the growing crisis as human-wildlife conflict in Daund continues to escalate.