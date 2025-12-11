Yerawada police officers dismissed over lapses in Porsche crash case

The state government has dismissed two Yerawada police officers for dereliction of duty, officials said on Wednesday. The minor, who is the son of builder Vishal Agarwal, sparked national outrage after allegations emerged that his blood samples were swapped and that several officers attempted to shield him from prosecution. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari have been removed from service, with the dismissal order issued in the last week of November. In addition, Police Constables Amit Shinde and Ananda Bhosale have been penalised and reverted to their basic pay for five years.

The action comes nearly one-and-a-half years after the fatal May 19, 2024, crash in Kalyani Nagar, in which a 17-year-old boy, allegedly driving under the influence, rammed his Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two tech professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Kostha.

The minor, who is the son of builder Vishal Agarwal, sparked national outrage after allegations emerged that his blood samples were swapped and that several officers attempted to shield him from prosecution.

Officials said two policemen who first reached the accident site failed to alert the control room, delaying communication with senior officers on night duty. The Home Department held them responsible for negligence and approved strict action.

The state government’s move comes amid ongoing scrutiny over procedural lapses and alleged attempts to influence the investigation in one of the most controversial hit-and-run cases in recent years.