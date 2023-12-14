Yoga Nidra improves human cognition & sleep: AFMC

A recent study conducted at the Human Sleep Research Lab, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, suggests that ‘Yoga Nidra’, an ancient yogic technique, can help improve processing of the human brain, enhance memory and learning, and even aid better sleep. The recently published research demonstrates that using this ancient technique under supervision significantly improves performance of cognitive challenges and tasks. Improvement in both reaction time and accuracy was seen in the test group, officials said on Thursday.

Lieutenant general Narendra Kotwal, director and commandant of AFMC, highlighted the importance of scientifically validating the hidden knowledge in our ancient traditions. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lieutenant general Narendra Kotwal, director and commandant of AFMC, highlighted the importance of scientifically validating the hidden knowledge in our ancient traditions. The study demonstrates the value of using a specialised yogic technique to improve human function. He congratulated principal worker, colonel Karuna Datta, head of the department of sports medicine, who is also a leading researcher in this field and principal investigator of the project. He also lauded the support of project coordinator, lieutenant general Madhuri Kanitkar (retd), former dean of AFMC who is currently vice-chancellor of MUHS Nashik.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The findings were recently published by PLOS in its leading international journal, ‘PLOS ONE’. The results pave the way for applying the technique in larger sets of people and populations to demonstrate better performance in both illness and wellness, principal worker, colonel Karuna Datta, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Funded by the department of science and technology, DST SATYAM, this project has helped the institute to establish a state-of-the-art Human Sleep Research Lab and laid the foundation for other such studies. Thanking the funding agency for its assistance, major general D Vivekanand, dean and deputy commandant, AFMC Pune, said that the project is a shining example of translational research, a key priority area for the prestigious institute.

The study was conducted with an aim to study the effect of Yoga Nidra practice on cognition and sleep using objective parameters. The study was conducted as a pilot project on healthy volunteers, and their cognition was assessed at baseline and after Yoga Nidra practice. The study was conducted during 2021–2022 after institutional ethical clearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The participants volunteered for overnight polysomnography (PSG) and cognition testing battery (CTB) comprising of motor praxis test, emotion recognition task (ERT), digital symbol substitution task, visual object learning task (VOLT), abstract matching (AIM), line orientation task, matrix reasoning task, fractal-2-back test (NBACK), psychomotor vigilance task, and balloon analogue risk task. Improved reaction times were seen for all cognition tasks after Yoga Nidra practice.