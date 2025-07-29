Young engineer dies by suicide in Hinjewadi

P In a tragic incident, a young IT engineer allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of an office building in Hinjewadi. The incident was reported on Monday at around 10:10am in Phase 1 of Hinjewadi IT Park. He had been working as an engineer with the company for the past one year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Hinjewadi police said the deceased, who was 23 years old, was a resident of Wakad but hailed originally from Nashik. He had been working as an engineer with the company for the past one year. He had reported to work on Monday morning as usual and was attending an office meeting when he excused himself citing chest pain. Shortly thereafter, he allegedly died by suicide in the company premises.

On being alerted, a team from Hinjewadi Police Station arrived at the scene and started investigating. A suicide note was found at the scene which the deceased had reportedly left behind. Police stated that no foul play was being suspected at this stage.

A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi Police Station and further procedures are underway.