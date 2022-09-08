Younger generation prefers to eat out Onam sadya
Pune: For Nikita Majid, this is her first Onam back home after marriage and she is enjoying getting ready, complete with the off-white Kasavu saree, with strings of jasmine on hair and gold jewellery as she goes to offer prayers at the Shree Ayappan temple in Rasta peth
Pune: For Nikita Majid, this is her first Onam back home after marriage and she is enjoying getting ready, complete with the off-white Kasavu saree, with strings of jasmine on hair and gold jewellery as she goes to offer prayers at the Shree Ayappan temple in Rasta peth.
“My husband Riyaz Jaleel and I live in Dubai and this is the first time we are in Pune to celebrate Onam with my sisters. It is a wonderful feeling to be together with the family,” she said.
Shani Naushad, her sister, looks at the pookalam (colourful arrangement of flowers laid on the floor), a tradition popular in Kerala and followed as a ritual in every Keralite household during the ten-day Onam celebrations.
“This year is special as all my sisters have flown in from Oman and Dubai, joined by few of my close friends. We opted to reserve a table at a new Malayali restaurant in Vimannagar. It is a trend now even in Kerala to go out to eat the special Onam sadhya. The sadhya forms an integral part of Onam, the festival of joy and happiness,” said Shani.
Regina Ranjeet has been busy catering and running her café R&R in Aundh. “This year there are several orders and bookings to eat at the café for sadhya, an elaborate feast consisting of dishes prepared by using seasonal vegetables. This is central to festive celebrations as a reflection of the season’s spirit. There is a popular saying in Malayalam that one must have the Onam meal even if it requires selling their property. We are serving it in a traditional way, on a banana leaf, with as many as 26 dishes. These include the yogurt-based pachadi; olan, a dish made with white ash gourd and black-eyed peas; thoran, a Malayali staple of stir-fried vegetables and grated coconut, and sambhar and papads, and the special dessert, payasam.”
For Junaid Mohammad, who lives in Oman, coming back to Pune for the festival brings in a lot of joy. “The Onam sadhya packs in spicy, sweet, salty and sour flavours and nowadays with nuclear family, we prefer to eat this in restaurants than make it at home,” he said.
Raghu Nair, manager, Ayyapan temple, “The older generation still wants to prepare and serve the Onam sadhya at home while the youngsters prefer to eat out instead of going through the whole rigorous hours of preparing more than 20 dishes.”
-
Delhi woman fights off thief in deserted area | Watch video here
A video of a woman fighting off a man who was allegedly trying to steal her phone in the national capital has surfaced on social media. Police said the woman, a Tikri resident, was attacked by the man who was attempting to steal her phone when she was on her way to visit a friend at Tajpur Pahari in the Badarpur area of Delhi. The man then fled the spot.
-
‘Fire at hotel will hit travel industry for now’
Death of four, after a major fire broke at Hotel Levana Suites in Lucknow on Monday, has sent a chill among the Lucknowites. There is a concern about hotel stays as well as safety in commercial establishments. Tour operators feel that this has “instilled a fear and will affect the business however it will be short-lived.” A fire also broke out at Hotel Savvy Grand, Gomti Nagar on April 13 this year.
-
Iranian imports, cold stores in eye of the storm as Himachal apple prices crash
It is peak apple harvest season in Himachal, but the growers' outlook has never been so bleak. In a double whammy for Himachal, which boasts of a ₹6,000 crore apple economy,cheaper Iranian apples have flooded the market and cold storage chains have significantly reduced their apple procurement rates. Experts say fluctuating rates at cold storages have affected fruit markets both within and outside the state.
-
Airports will be developed in these three places in Karnataka
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) released a list of places from across the country that qualified as under-serving or un-serving airstrips, and proposed to develop them in the next round of the central leadership's UDAN scheme. Karnataka's Hassan, Kolar and Raichur have made it to the list and may see their airstrips developed soon. While Hassan and Kolar were close to spiritual places, Raichur was close to tourist destinations.
-
Govt to form an authority to address traffic in and around Bengaluru: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his government would bring a legislation to form an authority to implement a master plan for Bengaluru to address traffic woes in and around the city. The Chief Minister's statement comes amid the havoc in parts of Bengaluru following two days of heavy rains. If the government goes as per the holistic master plan approach, many of the problems of Bengaluru will be resolved, he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics