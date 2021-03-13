Younger population infecting seniors with Covid-19, say experts

Around 25 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the district have been reported from those belonging to the age group of 31-40 years of age while maximum deaths or 29 per cent of the deaths have been reported among those from the age group of 61-70 years of age, according to experts.

Experts say the younger population is spreading the infection to the more vulnerable age group.

As per the information from the district health office, as of March 10 the district has reported about 4.25 lakh cases of which over four lakhs had recovered and 9,341 have been declared dead.

As per the age-wise bifurcation of the cases, maximum cases which are over one lakh which is about 25% of the cases have been reported in the age group from 31-40 while maximum deaths have reported from the age group of 61-70 years of age which is about 2,783 deaths.

Among children in the age group of 0-10, the highest recovery rate could be seen as the case fatality rate is 0.1 per cent. While those aged between 11-20 years of age have shown a CFR of only 0.2 per cent.

The maximum fatalities in the senior citizens age group are evident in the fact that they are vulnerable and could easily succumb to the infection.

Dr Abhiit More, AAP leader and Jan Aarogya Manch member which works in public health said, “It is obvious as this age group belongs to the productive age group and they come out and interact with multiple people and then they carry the infection to their parents. The senior citizens at home are more vulnerable as they are old and suffer from multiple comorbidities. The younger population has to be more cautious and not let down their guard. They have to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. However, now that the senior citizens have the option of taking the vaccine, more and more elderly people must opt for the vaccine.”