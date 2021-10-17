Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Your Space: Bandh, a democratic right, should not hit normal life

At a time when Covid curbs are eased and businesses are struggling to recover from losses incurred due to lockdowns, is it in public interest to stage protests, bandhs by political parties and force shops to shut down shutters? Readers share their observations...
A deserted Laxmi road during Maharashtra bandh in Pune, on October 11. It is not in public interest to stage protests, bandhs by political parties and force shops to shut down shutters amid losses during Covid, say readers. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 04:10 PM IST
By Manasi Deshpande

We have seen a lot of bandhs during the Covid pandemic. Several business operators are merely surviving and trying to keep their trade floating. I think it is unwise to again ask them to shut shop even for a day. We sympathise with the cause, but political parties need to find other ways to stage protests when continuous lockdowns have bled all sectors. Bandhs are not the way anymore. Businesses have suffered a great deal of loss during the lockdowns and they mostly cooperated with the authorities when they were ordered to shut shops. Such type of bandhs promoted by politicians irrespective of any political party would demoralise the business operators. We need to understand that it is just not about the shop owner. Many workers are also dependent on this sector. As the threat of a Covid third wave is still upon us, businesses should not have any restrictions and should be allowed to operate with maximum capacity before the possible wave hits us.

Ankit Banpurkar

Protest essential part of democracy

The bandh was just for a day and all the essential services were allowed to operate. It is important to show solidarity with the victims. Non-violent protest is an essential part of democracy and sometimes certain issues need more attention.

Santosh Nangare

Bandh should not hit normal life

It is a different situation when people by their own will decide to call a bandh. However, forcing it after the lockdowns does not seem appropriate. Bandh is indeed a non-violent form of protest, but it should not be misused and overused again and again. Many business operators have already suffered and are trying to revive trade during the unlock phase. I agree that some issues are extremely important and need public attention, but not at the cost of livelihood and public inconvenience.

Adhishree Kulkarni

Bandhs help to highlight injustice

The recent bandh helped in sending across a strong message of solidarity. It is important that people know what has happened. Usually in a peaceful bandh, essential services are not affected. So, the daily lives of people are not hampered. Sometimes markets observe voluntary bandhs to highlight their issues. The issue of injustice reached people and many became aware of what really had happened. We should not shield injustice. It only gives strength to the oppressor. It is a collective responsibility of society to stand for each other and fight for justice.

Amogh Dhamale

Strikes affect businesses

Traders and shop owners are responsible citizens and they have always cooperated with the administration and other stakeholders in society. That is why shops were closed for half of the day. There is a need to understand the needs and challenges faced by businesses as well.

Rakesh Linge

