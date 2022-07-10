Your Space: Community halls in state of neglect

Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed its community halls, set up for social and educational purposes, located in slums across the city following reports of its misuse. What steps should the civic administration take to ensure these places are properly used? Readers share their views...

Appoint guards at halls

Instead of closing down the community halls, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should appoint guards or make surprise visits to check any illegal activity at these public places. These halls play an important part for development of children staying in slums and shutting them could affect their academic aspirations.

Saket Kadam

Take help of NGOs

PMC should give these halls to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who can take care of these places besides conducting programmes for the benefit of slum dwellers. The civic administration should find ways to involve the residents of slums in proper utilisation of these halls.

Arpita Yadav

Halls benefit neighbourhood

Shutting down the halls is not a valid option. PMC should provide security guards for these places. Wherever any misuse is noticed, PMC should seal it, but closing down all 79 halls is not a good option. The move will impact the progress of slum kids. I have seen various good activities happening at such halls and benefitting the neighbourhood.

Sunil Wagh

It shows PMC’s neglect

All these issues have occurred because of the negligence of PMC. They had not paid attention to the safety and maintenance of these halls and the discard has led to these places turn into spots for illegal activities. Closing them is not an option as it will an injustice to slum kids who are its beneficiaries.

Pranita Mirdhe

Conduct activities at halls daily

Instead of sealing them, PMC should start conducting various programmes in these halls. Holding daily activities at these places leave no room for its misuse. Halls have become an integral part of people living in slum areas and many people use these places for good activities. Closing them will not bear any fruit for PMC.

Sunita Jagdale

Appoint locals to guard halls

PMC should appoint guards at all community halls or appoint a few people from the same locality to guard these places. If there is security in place no one will use it for illegal activities.

Pooja Shubhas

Maintain record of activities

PMC should stick rules and restriction notices on the gates and impose fines on people who misuse the halls. Maintain a record of daily activities taking place at the halls to keep illegal elements at bay.

Bharat Sane