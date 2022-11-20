Your Space: Ensure med devices are used for needy people

Allocate ventilators to govt hospitals

Huge money was spent to buy ventilators for addressing the oxygen needs of Covid patients during the second wave. A major chunk of ventilators was gifted to hospitals under CSR and other government programmes and yet they were not put to use. Now, an inventory of ventilators in PMC, PCMC, PCB, KCB and rural areas must be prepared and allocated at different multispeciality and critical care units of government hospitals.

Shailesh Sonar

Common platform needed to show supply-demand status

Officials must ensure that ventilators should be sent to health centres across state where it is needed. A system must be put in place to show supply and demand of medical equipment on a common platform for state health department and hospitals to use and share information about current ventilator availability and their anticipated future need. Currently we are underusing a precious collective resource that could save many lives.

Dharam Singh

Identify health centres that need equipment

Many civic hospitals lack trained personnel to operate ventilators and there are complaints of unavailability of parts like humidifier kits and nozzles to run them. There is a need to re-look at the issue and take help from manufacturers and health department to save the medical infrastructure for reducing human fatalities by their immediate deployment to places where citizens need them the most.

Sangeeta Gaikwad