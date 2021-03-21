Your Space: High-risk group should get the jab first

The spike in Covid cases in Pune has prompted the district authorities to seek approval from the Centre to vaccinate all residents above 18 years of age. Even as the government machinery is trying to meet the inoculate target of high-risk group beneficiaries, including senior citizens, with some centres booked till April 6, is covering all above 18 years a far-fetched plan?

Vaccine is not a final solution

We should be cautious as vaccines are not the final answer. It is just a protective shield for the most vulnerable. So, until we are strictly following social distancing and wear masks, we can’t fight the pandemic. Getting everyone above 18 years vaccinated seems to be a far-fetched move in India at this point.

Sushant Mayekar

Increase public awareness

We are jumping a step. Considering the production rate of companies and country’s population above 45, we should aim for making vaccine applicable to citizens above age of 45 first. Secondly, implementation of this drive (vaccinating all above 45) rigorously (with little force if required) is important. Strong campaign of awareness to go for vaccination and importantly regarding after taking first dose risk doesn’t decrease and no one can be casual or careless at this stage, is required. A sense of trust regarding infrastructure and systems at vaccination centers is required. For this, major improvement in these facilities is required and local government be made strongly responsible for this. Ideal centres be given wide publicity. I think, we have created a wrong belief in residents’ minds that we have vaccine now which can take care of everything. There is a need to dilute this belief and rededicate ourselves to taking proper care of self and others on prescribed safety measures (mask, social distancing).

Mahesh Pathak

Set up more vaccination camps

It’s a good move. Prevention is better than cure. However, priority should be given to those who are at high-risk. Setting up more vaccination camps should ease the pressure. As long as social distancing is followed and masks are worn properly covering nose as well as mouth, we should be able to keep the numbers down. Everything will work fine if people co-operate, not step out unless it’s necessary and take care of themselves as well as others.

Parth Siddhaye

Give priority to elders

In my opinion, it does seem like a far-fetched plan, but the priority right now is getting the high-risk group vaccinated. The vulnerable group of citizens does not comprise the young population, except a few exceptional cases. After the high-risk group, including senior citizens, are vaccinated then it would definitely be a wise decision to immediately start with the drive for the younger age group as they are more exposed to the virus and hence at a higher risk of contracting it due to jobs, schools, colleges and other occupation. Foreseeing the numbers it would definitely help in controlling the situation.

Varada Pendse

With rising cases, vaccination drive should cover all

Since the last few days, there is a huge increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Pune. It is consistently been reported of 2,000 plus cases since the last few days. Although the administration is trying its best, the cases are still increasing. Considering the seriousness of the present situation, it would be better to extend the vaccination cover to include even the age group 18-45 years as well. It will definitely help build confidence in the general public. Apart from vaccination, all the other precautions like wearing masks, keeping social distance, washing hands regularly, keeping hygiene must be followed strictly.

KN Peethambaran

Vaccine for all is welcome

With number of cases in Maharashtra and especially in Pune spiralling, the district administration’s call to request the Centre for vaccination above 18 years is a well-intentioned move. Even though the waiting list for citizens itself is long, rapid expansion of private hospital list, engaging private companies in this exercise to inoculate their staff should help fasten the process. We should also reduce exports too until we have enough for our citizens. Also, hospitals have limited slots of 100 per day. That should be increased too. Also, crackdown on restaurants and tea cafes floating norms should be severe. Many still don’t follow the 50% occupancy rule.

Sai Krishna

Elders may suffer if jabs are open for all

Despite the spike in Covid cases, vaccination should not be open for all although it may seem logical. The reason is once it is open for all, there is a distinct mentality amongst some people to use influence/status and take vaccine ahead of others. This would put senior citizens on a back seat. Currently, the number of vaccination centers is also low and availability of vaccines is still a question. In such a case, it is our responsibility to see our parents and elders get the vaccine first. After all, with parks and religious places closed for the longest time last year and people above 65 being advised to stay at home, senior citizens were the ones who faced the toughest time during the pandemic!

Sameer Ranade