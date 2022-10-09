Your Space: Involve residents in cleanliness drives

PMC’s green efforts have transformed the garbage depot at Uruli Devachi into a garden. Residents share the “unclean” public spots in the neighbourhood that could be changed into utility space by the civic body with the help from private firms, NGOs and resident groups.

Garbage dump poses health hazard to senior residents

The area at the back of our housing society in Ravet has turned into a dumping place. Walkers have to bear the stinking place every day and it poses risk of becoming mosquito breeding ground. There are also reports of elderly residents in the neighbourhood falling sick because of the garbage dump. Authorities should take action and follow the example of Uruli Devachi.

Rashmi Patil

Bike slipped on waste

I have been living in Ravet for the past 15 years. While roadside garbage in the neighbourhood is a regular site, I recently got hurt when my bike slipped on liquid waste at night.

Rupali Ingale

Keep metro sites clean

Overflowing garbage can be seen near Metro construction sites. As it is a major project, authorities should ensure that these areas are kept clean and should not end up as public inconvenience. The walking space near these sites are encroached by garbage pile. My hang-out space with friends near Shivajinagar Metro site has become a dump spot.

Ramesh Deo

Implement Uruli plan at other places

I am living at Wakdewadi for more than 30 years. The place near the Metro construction area used to be clean in the past. I have complained about unattended garbage at the area to PMC solid waste management department. Projects like Uruli depot should be copied at places in Shivajinagar that have turned into garbage dumping spots.

Sanjeev Jawle

Involve residents in cleanliness drive

New constructions are eating up green spaces across the city and nearby areas. Authorities should involve residents to keep their neighbourhood clean and alert officials about offenders.

Priyanka Kokambe

Take steps to clear garbage

Maha-Metro and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials should inspect Metro sites across the city and take steps to clear debris and garbage, besides increasing space for walkways and commuting by removing encroachments. The dump yard near Shivajinagar Metro site could be turned into a garden.

Charusheela Natkar